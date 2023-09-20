The Land
Supply estimates out, but what is in doubt? | Grain Wrap

By Matt Wallis, Awb Cargill
September 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Supply estimates are out, but what's in doubt?
Supply estimates are out, but what's in doubt?

The release of the September US Department of Agriculture World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report last week highlighted a decline in global wheat supplies, mainly from Australia, Argentina, Canada and the European Union.

