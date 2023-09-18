Cows with calves to $1520 at Maitland

The overall market trend was cheaper during the Maitland store cattle sale on Saturday.
Bowe and Lidbury agent Rodney McDonald, Maitland, said the highlight of the sale was the better end of the cows with calves.
"There were some nice pens of younger cows with calves and weaners offered, " Mr McDonald said.
But, he said other sections of the sale were mixed and included lighter pens carrying not as much condition.
All together there were 800 head offered which was up from 650 at the store sale a month ago.
Weaner steers were about $65 a head cheaper and sold from $150 to $700 and averaged $300.
The weaner heifers sold somewhat better than the steers, back only $30, but sold for a much larger range of $100 to $1060.
Most yearling steers from 12 to 20 months sold from $300 to $800 and averaged $650 which was $50 cheaper.
Grown steers, two to three years, mostly sold from $350 to $800 although one pen did hit $820. Overall the grown steers averaged $650 which was back $100.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers attracted bids from $450 to $800 and averaged $550, while the PTIC cows aged between three and eight years sold from $800 to $1125 and averaged $905.
Mr McDonald said cows with calves were firm to $20 a head dearer and sold from $350 to $1520. Sweetpac, Dungog, sold young Angus cows with calves for $1340 to Sutherland Cattle Company, Paterson.
