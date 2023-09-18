The Land
Home/News

Proposed Glanmire solar farm project moves to assessment stage

MW
By Matt Watson
September 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Solar panels (left) and a sign opposing the proposed Glanmire solar farm. File pictures.
Solar panels (left) and a sign opposing the proposed Glanmire solar farm. File pictures.

A PROPOSED solar farm on Bathurst's outskirts has moved a step closer to construction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.