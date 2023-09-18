The Land
Dalwhinnie Angus was supported by new and returning buyers

Elka Devney
Updated September 18 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 5:00pm
Paul Breen, Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co, Pete McNamara, Gilmandyke Pastoral, Orange, Dean Fredericksen, Dalwhinnie Angus. Picture by Sam Parish.
New and returning buyers sought Dalwhinnie Angus genetics at the annual bull and female on-property sale near Byng last week.

