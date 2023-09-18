New and returning buyers sought Dalwhinnie Angus genetics at the annual bull and female on-property sale near Byng last week.
The sale was held on Friday, September 15, with 32 bulls and four females on offer.
The top priced bull, Dalwhinnie Turbo T144, was knocked down for $9000 to first-time buyer Gilmadyke Pastoral, Orange.
A 14-month-old son of Banquet Quarter Pounder Q252, out of Dalwhinnie Dream R4, he weighed 578 kilograms and had a raw data scan of six per cent for intramuscular fat, 38 centimetres for scrotal circumference, 92 squared centimetres for eye muscle area, six millimetres for P8 fat and 6mm for rib fat.
He also had estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +6.4 for calving ease, and +26 for docility.
Gilmandyke Angus stud manager Peter McNamara said Dalwhinnie's higher than breed average growth pattern, good docility and structure attracted him to the bull.
"He is structurally sound and offers some good muscle shape and estimated breeding values as well as has an out-cross pedigree to what we have in our herd," he said.
"We have a heavy breeding operation...we calve down 500 stud calves each year and join 2500 commercial Angus cows.
"He'll join to a handful of stud heifers naturally after artificial insemination and probably some commercial cows as well."
Gloria Godsell, Bendick Murrell, purchased Dalwhinnie Tri Tip T13 for $7000.
Sired by GB Fireball 672, out of Dalwhinnie Quant Q14, the 18-month-old bull weighed 670kg and had a raw data scan of 11mm for P8 fat, 8mm for rib fat, 6.5pc for IMF and 107sq/cm for EMA.
Dalwhinnie Angus stud co-principal Dean Fredericksen said the sale was okay given the market conditions.
"We had a good mix of return buyers and new clients," he said.
"The line of bulls we offered I believe are a good representation of the Angus breed with structural correctness and good performance."
In total Dalwhinnie Angus sold 20 of 32 bulls to average $5600.
The sale was conducted by Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co, Canowindra. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
