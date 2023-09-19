The theme from nearly every buyer at the Circle 8 Angus sale in Marulan was bulls with balance and muscle, backed by data that were second to none in the Angus breed is what they were chasing across three States..
In all 53 of 55 bulls sold to a top of $26,000 and averaged $9500, which is a true reflection of the market value, owing to the fact Circle 8 offer no sale credits.
As always the hospitality was first class with freshly shucked oysters and 14 hour slow smoked brisket, rounded out with A la carte coffee that captured the hearts of the 150 strong crowd.
The top bull was Circle 8 T183 and was snapped up by Doug and Barbara Tozer, Onslow Angus, Cootamundra, for $26,000.
Mr Tozer said he loved the structure, balance, outlook and overall quality of the bull and said he was a standout in the line up.
Fellow stud breeder Tim Brazier, Choice Angus, Bingara, paid $22,000 for one of the feature lots of the sale in Circle 8 T119.
Mr Brazier commented on how well this bull was put together in proportion, with a great skin, a power of natural muscle, good bone and an outstanding balance of figures across the board, with an intra muscular fat percentage of +4.5, while still being positive for rib and rump fats.
"You don't find bulls in the Angus breed with this much natural muscle and shape to them, with EBV's like this fellas across the board," he said.
Mr Brazier commented when asked what was the attraction to come to Circle 8, he said the group of bulls with a data set like they had and then to see them in the flesh with this amount of natural thickness and muscle, he was pleased he made the trip.
First time buyers Jon and Linda Brookes, "Marionica", Taralga, paid $18,000, with support from their Nutrien agent Matt Joseph, Goulburn, with an aim to produce feeder steers from their 100 cow herd.
Mr Joseph chimed in to add the bulls had that soft skin that the Circle 8 bulls were renowned for and being backed up by the guarantee from Circle 8 was a real attraction.
The Queensland contingent that travelled down together on a plane from the north secured 12 bulls on site, while their agent Russell Jorgenson, GDL, Meandarra, QLD, had a clash of sales, but still bought a further six bulls online.
David and Bec Sargood, North Yarrawonga Pastoral Company, Charleville, QLD, lead the charge with six bulls at an $8000 average, topping at $14,000.
Mr Sargood bought online last year at the sale, but this year was keen to attend in person to see the bulls in the flesh and take advantage of the outstanding hospitality.
"In just over 24 hours, you secure your bulls, have a great day and night with unbelievable food and then your back home."
"I want bulls with moderate mature cow weights to handle our tough conditions in QLD as the cows have to be able to walk and they must have positive fats."
"I bought online last year and the customer service from Jeremy has been outstanding, delivered my bulls to my doorstep, checked up on the bulls once they were delivered and visited our farm to see our operation, which is a massive reason as to why we are back," he said.
Mr Sargood said he joins 1000 mature cows and 300 heifers annually to produce steers as 250 to 280 kilogram weaners, for a local backgrounder.
"We wean early and get the calves off to look after our cows to get the fat back on them as quick as we can and hence why we want moderate cows, with good fats, that allow you to do this.
Fellow Queenslander David Wells, Hannaford, QLD, secured a bull for $8000 off the back of three bulls he secured last year averaging $15,333.
Mr Wells chased bulls with high growth rates and low birth weights, with an emphasis of high IMF and EMA bulls.
"The bulls we bought last year are holding up really well in the QLD conditions and the fertility was excellent, with 97 percent pregnancy rates and the fact they look so good now, after bouncing back really quickly from a three month joining cycle, really impressed me, " he said.
He said the fact, Circle 8 offer free delivery nationwide and drop them to your door, was a huge reason they get a group to fly down from QLD, if you didn't have that it would make it extremely hard to justify.
Nick Craig, manager of "Chatsbury", Taralga, bought four bulls to a top of $15,000 and averaging $11,750, Simon Reynolds, Lake Bathurst, paid $12,000 for the top yearling bull.
Rounding out the sale Bradleys Flat Pastoral, Black Springs, paid $15,000 and $13,000 for two bulls, McRae Pastoral, Molesworth, Victoria, secured two at $8000 and $6000, while Creagh Cattle Co, Meandarra, QLD, went home with two bulls averaging $10,000 in a sale conducted by Nutrien with Paul Dooley as auctioneer.
