Success in the show ring has been mirrored in the chillers, with the junior and trade champion carcase earning 95.7 points, enabling it to capture the grand champion award of the Colin Say and Company Beef Extravaganza.
The Speckle Park/Limousin cross steer was placed second on the hoof in the junior, led steer 481 kilograms to 540 kg class and was shown by Emily, Katie and Jacob Stenzel, Minto Crag Pastoral.
Under the scrutiny of the carcase judges, the steer, which had a liveweight of 510 kilograms, dressed at 320kg carcase weight, a dressing percentage of 62.7 per cent. It scored a 10 out of 10 for yield with an eye muscle area of 112 square centimetres.
The Stenzel family also exhibited the champion heifer carcase, which scored 91.9 points on the hook. The heifer weighed 510kg live and, with a 59.2 dressing percentage, weighed 303kg on the hook.
The Limousin heifer was the champion heifer on the hoof, indicating the accuracy of the led competition judge, Craig Price, the national livestock manager for Kilcoy Global Foods.
Brad Stenzel said the family was excited when the carcase results were announced.
"The kids were watching it on the laptop while we were trying to fix a water leak in our feedlot," Mr Stenzel said. "To win at a show like that was just gob-smacking. The quality of the cattle there was just amazing."
Mr Stenzel said the family runs a beef enterprise and small feedlot and has a wholesale meat business.
He said the win by the Speckle Park/Limousin cross steer was not unexpected. "I have judged in carcase competitions for beef and pork and saw something in that steer," he said.
Mr Stenzel also praised the judgement of Mr Price in choosing so many hoof champions that then, upon processing, were top performers on the rail.
The future of the Stenzel family's meat production enterprises is in good hands. Mr Stenzel said that Emily and Katie were heading to university next year to study business management and meat science, respectively. Jacob is about to start working with "one of the top smallgoods manufacturers in the state".
The carcase judges were Jason Siddell, Wandsworth, near Guyra and Brett Littler, Mudgee. Mr Siddell runs commercial and stud Angus cattle and has recently opened the Top of the Range butcher shop in Guyra.
He said the carcases that he scored were, on the whole, extremely well-marbled, had great muscle and had very big eye muscle areas. "They would have been a great eating experience," he said.
"It was a credit to the exhibitors, and some really good bodies were on show. Some of the lighter carcases didn't quite have the fat coverage, but they were still within the specifications (of the competition)."
The champion butcher steer was a 394kg Limousin steer, exhibited by Macintyre High School, Inverell, with 90 points. In contrast, the reserve champion was a Limousin/Charolais/Murray Grey cross steer shown by Syndicate Show Steers, Glen Innes, with 89 points.
The champion heifer was Minto Crag Pastoral's Limousin, which won the junior heifer broadribbon, while the reserve champion was a Limousin cross shown by Glen Innes High School.
The champion lightweight steer was a Limousin/Hereford cross shown by M O'Dwyer and N Goetsch, Kalbar, Qld. Tipping the scales at 458kg, it had a dressing percentage of 61.7pc and scored 87 points.
The reserve lightweight steer was a Limousin/Murray Grey cross, shown by Owen Walmsley, Red Range via Glen Innes. This steer was placed first on the hoof in the 436kg to 470kg class and later judged to be the champion lightweight-led steer.
The champion middleweight steer was a Limousin steer shown by Travis Luscombe, Dalby, Qld, that weighed 487kg and had a dressing percentage of 62.2pc. It was placed second in the led class for steers, 471kg to 505kg.
Coonamble High School became the reserve champion. A Limousin and Limousin/Hereford cross steer weighed 532 kilos with a dressed carcase weight of 311.4kg and scored 87.6 points. This steer was first in the led steers 506kg to 540kg class.
Coonamble High completed a double in the heavyweight steers classes. Their Limousin steer, bred in the school's herd, had won the led class for steers 541kg to 610kg. With a liveweight of a neat 600kg, it was judged the champion heavyweight carcase and yielded 374.5kg on the hook at a 62.4 dressing percentage. With a rib eye area of 136 sq/cm, it scored 90.5 points.
The reserve heavyweight carcase was from steer was shown by the Dean family, Mallanganee, a 620kg Limousin that was second in the led class 611kg to 680kg. It yielded 376.5kg on the rail and had a rib eye area of 141 sq/cm, with an overall score of 90 points.
In Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth took first place in the unled hoof and hook section for a steer or heifer 330g to 440kg with a Limousin heifer weighing 364kg and scoring 86.8 points.
In the unled class 401kg to 470kg, Glenmorangie Pastoral Company, Glen Innes showed the winning carcase with a Murray Grey cross steer weighing 434kg, scoring 92 points.
In the 471kg to 540kg unled class, another Murray Grey/Limousin cross steer took first place with a score of 93.4 and a carcase weight of 289kg, dressing at 57.1pc.
In the State of Origin contest between five steers and heifers bred eight in NSW or Qld, scores were tied at 223.5 points after the hoof judging; however, NSW took the plaudits with 646.2 points to Qld's 644.7 points.
Calrossy Anglican School took home the $1000 prize in the Colin Say and Company junior incentive award, while Coonamble High School won the open award. The Stenzel family's Minto Crag Pastoral won the Colin Say and Company jackpot.
The Herefords Northern NSW Group highest point led carcase that was 100 pc Hereford blood was shown by the Dean family, Mallanganee, with an entry that was fourth in the 418kg to 540kg class, scoring 83 points.
