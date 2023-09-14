Close to 500 head of cattle were yarded during the 24th Annual Dunedoo Shorthorn Cattle Sale with about 300 of those on offer being Shorthorns.
The sale on Wednesday was held at the Dunedoo saleyards and conducted by local agents Milling Stuart Pty Ltd.
Weaner steers ranged from $390 to $680 a head, while heifers sold from $510 to $730.
Milling Stuart agent Jamie Stuart, Dunedoo, said cows with calves sold well.
"I thought the cows with calves sold very well to repeat buyers and the heifers and the weaner steers were tough enough to sell but it's just the way the market is at the moment," Mr Stuart said.
Stirling and Belinda Fergusson, Moreton Bay, Dunedoo, sold a draft of two-year-old Shorthorn cows with their first calves to $1675 a unit.
Peter and Katrina Yeo, Burrgoen, Mendooran, were the buyers of the Turanville-blood cows with calves.
Pemcaw and Company, Dunedoo, sold a draft of two-year-old cows with first calves to D and K Nutt, Merriwa, for $1475.
Pemcaw also sold a pen of 13 Shorthorn heifers which made $730.
A number of Shorthorn bulls were also offered at the sale.
Barana Pastoral, Coolah, offered Barana Shorthorns Salvator S12, who weighed in at 935 kilograms and sold for $4000. Doolibah Shorthorns, Bunnan, sold 720kg Doolibah Usher S39 for $4000, along with 670kg Doolibah Usher S15 for $4000 as well.
