Country Matters: The balancing act of preserving community halls in regional NSW

September 21 2023 - 3:00pm
The Woodside Hall at the Griffith Showgrounds has hosted the CWA annual conference in the past. Picture supplied
I was speaking with the Greater Hume mayor recently and he said the only hall that would be remaining in his shire soon might be the Gerogery Hall because CWA help with the maintenance.

