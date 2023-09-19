Woman dead, another critically injured, in car crash in state's south

A woman has died following a car crash in the state's south on Tuesday, September 19.
Emergency services were called to Kywong-Howlong Road, Brockelsby, near Albury, following reports of a SUV crashing into a tree this morning, police said in a statement.
Murray River police officers attended and found the rear passenger of the SUV - a woman believed to be in her 80s - had died at the scene.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the front passenger - a 71-year-old woman - before airlifting her to hospital in a critical condition.
The driver - a 70-year-old man - was taken to Albury Base Hospital in a stable condition.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Kywong-Howlong Road has been closed between Brockelsby and Walbundrie for the duration of the investigation.
Local diversions are in place and motorists are urged to monitor livetraffic.com for any traffic updates.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.