The Land
Home/News
Free

Henty Machinery Field Days kick off

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated September 19 2023 - 9:26pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Henty Machinery Field Days kicked off on Tuesday with the event celebrating a milestone of 60 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.