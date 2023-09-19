Henty Machinery Field Days kicked off on Tuesday with the event celebrating a milestone of 60 years.
The first Henty field day was held in 1963 with the event moved to the current 105 hectare site in 1977.
The machine of the year was awarded, followed by the opening ceremony where a cake was cut by four retired farmers who have been attending the field days for years to mark the milestone.
Visitors came through the gates to check out the machinery, the latest in ag tech and more, as well listening in on various talks from those in agribusiness, tech and agriculture research.
With hot conditions for day one many field day goers sought shade under the machinery to try and beat the heat.
The Henty Machinery Field Days continue tomorrow and Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.