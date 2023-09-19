A 32-kilometre hole in the dingo fence along the NSW and South Australian border - the same distance it takes to drive from Narromine to Trangie - is leaving producers' livestock wide open for dingo predation.
Political differences between NSW and South Australia on fence heights and construction, as well as cultural heritage and biodiversity offsets red tape in NSW, have been blamed.
It comes four years after the former Coalition government committed to extending the NSW Border Wild Dog Fence by up to 790km following a feasibility study (first published January 2019) that was commissioned by the Border Fence Maintenance Board and funded by Local Land Services (LLS).
In December 2020, then Deputy Premier John Barilaro launched a tender valued at $17 million to undertake the construction of the extension.
But Terry Smith, Pastoralists' Association of West Darling, says the hole has been there for three years, so it was behind time, over budget and mired in bureaucratic red tape from both states and the Commonwealth.
"It's an Australian bureaucratic balls up, it's a mess," Mr Smith said.
Mr Smith said South Australia had finished its portion of the fence 18 months ago, but then NSW was not happy with the 1.6 metre fence height.
He said then NSW ran into red tape issues having to tick the box on carbon offsets and cultural heritage policy.
"An argument over fence heights and construction styles is holding up the completion," Mr Smith said.
Additionally, drying conditions in South Australia were resulting in dingoes putting pressure on the fence.
"This vast hole serves to funnel wild dogs and an array of other pest animals ... dingoes are coming this way and feral pigs are going that way," he said.
"If the forecast low rainfall outlook is correct, history tells us that the problem will become much worse as hungry dogs move south looking for food."
A spokesperson for Agriculture Minister Tara Moriaty blamed the previous government for the lack of progress,
But on the LLS's project website it states that "while considerable progress has been made, the project has faced a number of unforeseen and unprecedented challenges which has caused delays".
The challenges outlined include COVID-19, floods, drought, approval pathway, exploration of biodiversity offset opportunities, and the need for further assessments for biodiserity and Aboriginal cultural heritage following initial assessments.
"We are reviewing the fence project because the former government's delays resulted in project cost increases," the spokesperson said.
