After I inspected Irish-bred stallions Wooded, at Swettenham Stud, and Lucky Vega, at Yulong, Victoria, I continued to the Upper Hunter Valley to see Justify, Wootton Bassett, Churchill, St Mark's Basilica, Starspangledbanner, State Of Rest, Zoustar, Maurice, Admire Mars, and Artorius.
Grouped with New Zealand bound shuttler and Japanese-bred Satono Aladdin, all these blue-blooded horses were included in the first intake of Thoroughbred stallions released from quarantine from the UK, US, Ireland and Japan according to the Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.
Deputy Secretary of Biosecurity and Compliance, Dr Chris Locke, said despite their value and fame, the horses must complete testing, treatments, and quarantine to protect against biosecurity risks, just like any other animal imported to Australia.
"We have now released the first intake of shuttle stallions from their mandatory minimum stay of 14 days in our post entry quarantine facility in Victoria, where we ensure they are healthy and don't present a biosecurity risk before they go out to stud," Dr Locke said.
Australia's champion first crop juvenile sire last season, Justify, along with other high-profile horses Wootton Bassett, Churchill and St Mark's Basilica, waltzed around the parade ring at Coolmore Stud, Jerrys Plains.
Among its 15 stallions on show included champion Australian sire So You Think, and new boy Best Of Bordeaux, a Snitzel group one placed and group two winner.
Japanese bred pair Maurice and Admire Mars paraded at Arrowfield Stud, along with The Autumn Sun, Dundeel and his son Castelvecchio, its four times champion Australian sire Snitzel and his young chestnut son Showtime.
Flying in from England was reverse-shuttler and Australian-bred Zoustar, which now commands a $220,000 stud fee at Widden Stud. However, Zoustar's young sire son, Zousain, is closely following. The pair stand alongside proven sires Rebel Dane, Supido, Written By and Trapeze Artist, while other youngsters are Anders, Portland Sky, and new recruit Jacquinot.
Inspections were available for the value-priced stallions at the Adam Cook managed Kingstar Farm, on the outskirts of Denman. Kingstar stands four Danehill line sires via different line branches; its older Fastnet Rock horse Bull Point, has sired stakes winner Morty, while its youngest, Time To Reign, is represented with his first yearlings.
While Australian Horse Of The Year, Lonhro lounged in his paddock - much to the delight of onlookers - nine stallions paraded at Godolphin's Aberdeen base, Kelvinside.
Recently retired champion, Anamoe was a crowd-pleaser parading around manicured lawns with the stud's other Australian-bred stallions, including Bivouac, Microphone and wonderful 23-year-old champion Australian sire Exceed And Excel.
Visitors flocked to Vinery Stud to see youngsters Ole Kirk and Exceedance, but 20-year-old stalwart Casino Prince also continues with success, now siring winners of more than 100 races every season since 2013-14.
A group one winner in four countries, including the MVRC WS Cox Plate in Melbourne, State Of Rest, is continuing the Danehill sireline via outstanding Australian-bred shuttler Starspangledbanner (by Choisir).
The Irish foaled State Of Rest paraded along with 13 other stallions at Newgate Farm, including new speedsters In The Congo (by Snitzel) and England group one placed Artorius (Flying Artie).
Nearby at the time-honoured Aberdeen property Kia Ora Stud, three sprinting horses were on show. Paraded in front of a huge crowd were Sydney two-year-old group one winners Farnan and Captivant and Redoute's Choice dual group winner Prague.
The Mitchell family's Yarraman Park on the western side of Scone has established a Friday afternoon party atmosphere for its late August parade on its lawns near the stallion stalls. While its reigning champion Australian sire, I Am Invincible, pranced around the ring, his son Hellbent also commanded attention and is moving up the sires' charts via his young racing horses.
New to Yarraman is young Japanese-bred Brave Smash, an immediate stud success and a complete outcross to Danehill, Danzig, and Invincible Spirit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.