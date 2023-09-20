The Land
Home/News

World quality bloodlines on display at 2023 stallion parades

By Virginia Harvey
September 20 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After I inspected Irish-bred stallions Wooded, at Swettenham Stud, and Lucky Vega, at Yulong, Victoria, I continued to the Upper Hunter Valley to see Justify, Wootton Bassett, Churchill, St Mark's Basilica, Starspangledbanner, State Of Rest, Zoustar, Maurice, Admire Mars, and Artorius.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.