Hearts were touched during the 45th on-property ram sale of the McCrabb family, Avenel Merino stud, Wanganella, where its long-standing client base lifted the top ram to $7000 last Friday.
It was the boost the McCrabb family needed after Colin's wife Amanda was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.
In a heartfelt speech before the sale, Mr McCrabb thanked all those who had rallied together around the family to help pull the sale together, marking the first sale Amanda had missed in 32 years.
Avenel sold 96 of 96 specially selected rams to an average of $2789.
In the pens of three, 21 of 24 rams topped at $1750 to average $1286 with an overall sale average of $2519.
The top-priced ram was a Poll Merino with a fibre diameter of 18.8 micron, a 2.6 micron standard deviation, 13.7 per cent coefficient of variation and sat in the top 10c for yearling staple strength and top 20pc for yearling fibre diameter.
He was purchased along with nine other new sires by Graham and Debbie Mott, Yerong Creek.
The Mott family have been purchasing Avenel genetics for more than 20 years and were chasing high quality wool.
Mr Mott said the ram was their pick of the catalogue with soft handling and white, bright wool.
The second top-priced rams were matched on three occasions and two of those were purchased by long-term supporters the Willis Family, Yerong Creek.
Both rams were sired by Roseville Park 200896. The first of their selection sat in the top 20pc for yearling staple strength at +4.3, with a fibre diameter of 20.6 micron and a dual purpose index of 148.
Their second ram was 19.5 micron, with a three micron SD, 15.5pc CV and a dual purpose index of 139.
Mal Willis said his family had been purchasing rams from Avenel since about 1975.
"Overall the rams we were chasing were lower micron rams, higher growth, high clean fleece weights and great staple length for six-monthly shearings in our self replacing flock," he said.
The McCrabb family got behind the McGrath Foundation and had a charity auction, including the "pink" ram, lot 23, the date of Mrs McCrabb's birthday, which was donated to help fund Breast Care Nurses.
After spirited bidding, the ram was purchased by return buyers of over 20 years, Geoff and Jan Davis of Rennie, for $6000.
The 'pink' ram, was 19.5 micron, with a 3.5 micron SD, 18pc CV and 99.4pc comfort factor.
He also sat in the top 5pc for yearling clean fleece weight at +34.2 and the top 10pc for yearling staple strength at +4.7.
Mrs Davis said the ram was a standout for his micron, bodyweight and wool style.
"We were chasing rams that had free growing wool so that we could get the staple length for twice a year shearing," she said.
"We were chasing the nourishment within the wool to keep the dust out as we graze stubbles and he wasn't too heavy in the neck - he will suit our operation well."
The Davis family tried hard from the outset and finished the sale with nine rams to a top to average $3556.
Other items in the charity auction included a 45 litre Engel and chainsaw donated by selling agents Elders and AWN. The family raised $11,600 for the McGrath Foundation.
John Glenn, Eromunga Trust, Moulamein, has been on the Avenel bloodlines since 1990 and loves the regular performance he gets from these rams.
Mr Glenn secured 16 rams for a $1359 average to run with his 3500, 20-micron ewes that are joined to Avenel rams.
Mertz and Sons, Moulamein, put together a draft of 15 new Avenel rams to average $1567.
The continued support of returning buyers had volume buying continued with three purchasers putting together a draft of 10 rams. NB & DA Allen, Mitiamo, Vic, averaged $4250, Maylands Pastoral, Rand, averaged $1650 and Peter Glenn, Swanhill, Vic, averaged 1675.
After the sale, Colin McCrabb said he was absolutely rapt with the result, with the average only down about $300 on last year despite the downturn in markets and confidence.
"It has been a fantastic result for our family and our clients are very wool based which I think has helped," he said.
The sale was conducted by Elders and AWN.
