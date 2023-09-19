The Land
Home/News

Avenel Merinos 2023 ram sale results

SL
By Shantelle Lord
September 20 2023 - 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoebe and Colin McCrabb with Jan and Geoff Davis, who purchased the 'pink ram' to raise money for the McGrath Foundation.
Phoebe and Colin McCrabb with Jan and Geoff Davis, who purchased the 'pink ram' to raise money for the McGrath Foundation.

Hearts were touched during the 45th on-property ram sale of the McCrabb family, Avenel Merino stud, Wanganella, where its long-standing client base lifted the top ram to $7000 last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Shantelle Lord

Livestock Sales Representative

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.