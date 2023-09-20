The Land
Woolcara Station Merinos focus on ewe productivity

September 20 2023 - 5:00pm
Daniel Lang, Woolcara Station manager, Bungendore, has been focusing on ewe productivity since 2020. Picture supplied
Targeting ewe productivity through lifting scanning rates has been the strong focus for the livestock operation at Woolcara Station, Bungendore.

