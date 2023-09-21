The Land
St Pauls Genetics 2023 Black Simmental Sale clearance rate, top price, average

September 21 2023 - 1:00pm
The top-priced cow, St Pauls Nuk N426 Pear R412, with heifer calf U479, sired by Gibbs Essential, was sold to Knights Bridge Simmental, Sassafras, Tasmania. Picture supplied
A cow and calf have sold for the top price at the St Pauls Genetics Black Simmental Sale this week.

