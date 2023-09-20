The Land
Change in Varroa mite response after eradication deemed no longer possible

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
September 20 2023
Until June, it was believed Australia still had a chance to become the first country in the world to eradicate Varroa mite. File picture.
After nearly 15 months since Australia has fought against the Varroa mite incursion (June 22, 2022), it has been decided that it is no longer possible to eradicate the mite and the nation will move to managing the honey-bee parasite.

