Merino ewes at West Wyalong sold to $160

They sold to the top price of $160, while other good sales of young ewes included $134 for 105 July-shorn, Austral Eden-blood ewes, offered by HG Anderson and Co, Tallimba, $115 for 176 August-shorn Wanganella-blood ewes, offered by Weincke and Sons, Girral, and $112 for 293 Austral Eden-blood, July-shorn ewes sold by K and R Anderson, Tallimba.