Merino ewes at West Wyalong sold to $160

Well bred young Merino ewes sold to limited competition on Wednesday, September 20, when 5000 sheep were on offer for the annual West Wyalong Sheep Breeders Association spring sale.
Association president Rod Hardie told the gallery when opening the sale the sheep were very presented and the annual offering by local Merino breeders.
"The Merino job has a shining future," Mr Hardie said.
"The sheep here today are in very good order and a credit to the vendors and there should be a lot of interest in them from re-stockers."
The best presented pen, judged by Bill Buttenshaw, Laurel Park Merino stud, West Wyalong, were the 235 July-shorn ewes offered by JA and LL Jones, Yalgogrin North.
By Austral Eden rams, the mulesed ewes weighed 56.6 kilograms and were not-station-mated.
They sold to the top price of $160, while other good sales of young ewes included $134 for 105 July-shorn, Austral Eden-blood ewes, offered by HG Anderson and Co, Tallimba, $115 for 176 August-shorn Wanganella-blood ewes, offered by Weincke and Sons, Girral, and $112 for 293 Austral Eden-blood, July-shorn ewes sold by K and R Anderson, Tallimba.
Sales in the older ewes, included $110 for 137 April/May 2021 drop, August-shorn and Bluebush-blood ewes sold by Mallee Vale Pastoral Co, Ungarie, and $50 for 388 Laurel Park-blood, March-shorn, 2021 drop ewes penned by Mt Mulga, West Wyalong.
Chris Bush Bricklaying, Temora, sold 212 mixed-sex cross-bred lambs, unshorn and weighing 30kg for $46.
AT and EM Hall, Weethalle, sold 198 unshorn Austral Eden-blood Merino wether lambs for $36, and TD Foster, Wyalong, sold 126 offshears Richmond-blood wether lambs for $25.
Will Dean, Nutrien Ag Solutions, West Wyalong, thought it was a good sale according to current conditions.
"The better lines of Merino ewes sold very well, but there was limited competition throughout the whole sale," he said.
"The older ewes were a bit harder to move, but the few lambs sold to current market values."
Buyers from Cowra, Wagga Wagga, Forbes, and Barellan filled their orders.
The sale was listed on AuctionsPlus and was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Quade Moncrieff Livestock and Property, and Elders, all of West Wyalong.
