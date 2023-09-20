The Land
Merino ewes at West Wyalong sold to $160

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
September 20 2023
With the best presented pen, which also sold to the top price, are Paul Quade, Quade Moncrieff Livestock and Property, West Wyalong, Charlee, Jack and Bobby Jones, Yalgogrin North, and Rod Hardie, Tallimba.
Well bred young Merino ewes sold to limited competition on Wednesday, September 20, when 5000 sheep were on offer for the annual West Wyalong Sheep Breeders Association spring sale.

