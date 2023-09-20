The Land
Home/News

Cowra property Wanstrow placed under contract following auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
September 20 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

The 300 hectare (741 acre) Central West NSW property Wanstrow has been placed under contract after being passed in at auction for $3.7 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.