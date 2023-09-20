Bidder competition was fierce at the 15th Bella Lana Poll Merino sale, held on-property, near Wellington, with 100 per cent of the lots sold purchased by buyers in the shed.
Buyers sought dual purpose rams with quality wool and growth.
Bella Lana sold 110 of the 120 rams offered to average $1968 with the sale's top-price of $4250 reached twice.
The first of the two sale-topping rams was Bella Lana 220314, purchased by previous top-priced buyer Robyn Cosgrove, Rockley.
Son of Bella Lana 210377, the ram had Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) of +0.31 for weaning rate, placing it in the top 5pc of the breed.
The ram had ASBVs in the top 10pc for a yearling fibre diameter (YFD) of -2.5 and the top 20pc for a yearling fat depth of +1.0.
Bella Lana 220314 also had a 17.1-micron fibre diameter and a coefficient of variation of 13.2pc.
Ms Cosgrove has purchased rams from Bella Lana since 2019.
"I picked him (Bella Lana 220314) months ago when they had him at a display day in Bathurst," she said.
"He has got that nice body shape and wool that I'm looking for with figures that link up with what I like.
"I breed my own rams so he'll go out with about 30 ewes in a week or two for joining."
Boris Ostini, Taures, Boomey, purchased the second sale-topper, Bella Lana 220928, for $4250.
Son of Bella Lana 200707, the ram had ASBVs in the top 20pc of the breed for a YFD of -1.9 and weaning rate of 0.21.
The ram had ASBVs in the top 30pc of the breed for a post weaning weight of +7.5, yearling weight of +9.5 and an early breech wrinkle score of -0.6.
Bella Lana 220928 also had a 17.3-micron fleece diameter and a coefficient of variation of 16.5pc.
Wool quality was front of mind for Mr Ostini who said he also wanted a proud standing ram with good feet and figures to match.
"We can't loose sight of the fact that you need to maintain the good quality wool on your Merino sheep to have a true dual purpose sheep," he said.
"I'll join about 1500 ewes this year so the top-priced ram will settle in at home ready for the beginning of March."
In total, Mr Ostini purchased five rams to average $2550.
Returning client and volume buyer Edward Hunter, Minnamurra, Yeoval, purchased 13 rams to a top price of $1750 to average $1519.
Mr Hunter, who has purchased Bella Lana rams for three years said their quality keeps him coming back.
"I wanted good quality wool and a clean long staple length,"he said.
"The Bella Lana rams have all the attributes to make a dual purpose sheep whilst still focusing on wool.
"We have a cropping and sheep operation running 4500 Merino breeding ewes, which the rams will be joined to in early November.
"Our numbers were down so today's draft has brought us back up to the number we need for joining."
Bella Lana stud co-principal Scott Brien said he was very happy with the sale considering the seasonal conditions.
"Lot nine ( Bella Lana 220314) is a ram that has stuck out for a long time," he said.
"We took him to the Bathurst Ram Expo earlier this year which is where Robyn spotted him and really liked what she saw so she came back today and looked at the line of sheep without knowing his tag number and still picked him out which is pretty special.
"Lot 22 (Bella Lana 220928) is also a ram that lights it up across the board with great fibre, growth and beautiful crimping wool."
L, B, J and S Brisbane, Waragee, Kerrs Creek, purchased three rams to a top price of $4000 to average $3166.
Penrose Pastoral Co, Gunning, purchased five rams to a top price of $3250 to average $2300.
LR Buckmaster and Co, Yass, purchased four rams to a top price of $3000 to average $2375.
Wargandinna Partnership, Wargandinna, Burren Junction purchased six rams to a top price of $3250 to average $1916.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock with the online interface provided by AuctionsPlus. John Settree, Nutrien, Dubbo, was the auctioneer.
