The main topic of discussion at the Koonwarra Merino ram sale today, held at Boorowa, was the genetic gain that clients have seen both within their own flocks but also in the line of rams offered on sale today.
The Merriman family offered 120 rams in the sale, with 108 being sold to a top of $5000 with an overall average of $2199 for both the polled and horned rams offered.
The Koonwarra Merino operation also welcomed back Stu Hodgson, who has now taken of the roll as stud advisor, after working with Australian Wool Innovations for 10 years.
The top priced ram for the sale was sold for $5000, being purchased by Murra Pastoral Company, Young.
The polled March-shorn ram, by Nerstone 043, weighed 98 kilograms with a fleece micron of 17.8.
He also displayed a greasy fleece weight (GFW) of 118.4 per cent, 99 comfort factor (CF) while the meat indexes measured 43 depth, 90 width, 6 C fat.
Purchaser Tim Boyd, Marra Pastoral Company said that he was extremely lucky to purchase a ram of that higher quality in the sale.
"Really his frame and width, with extremely nice handling wool was a stand out" Mr Boyd said.
The second top priced ram for the sale was a horned Merino ram purchased by Leswell Pastoral, Bowning, for $4500.
Also a March-shorn ram, he weighed 101.5kg with a standard deviation (SD) of 2.7 and and CF of 99.8, while also having a GFW of 110.6 and a spinning fineness (SpinF) of 17.
Along with this he also displayed indexes of 42 for depth, 88 for width and 5.5 for C fat.
Emma Webb, Leswell Pastoral said that the ram was a beautifull style, with well nourished wool.
The family have been long time supporters of the Koonwarra operation and have there main focus on the wool.
"We think the rams are just getting better and better." Ms Webb said.
"And it shows in our wool results are getting better and our lambing percentages.
"We're looking at one of the biggest lambing percentages ever without question ,our lambing percentages have improved since we came here."
Volume buyer Ben Johnston, Somersby Pastoral, Boorowa back up Ms Webb in saying that the line of rams offered by the stud each year improves greatly in quality and genetic gain.
The company runs a mixed farming enterprise with Merino ewes, in which the cull ewes were joined to Border Leicester rams with the progeny then turning off second cross lambs.
"We try and put a team together and put a line of rams together that compliment each other." Mt Johnston said.
"We're aiming to put a real foundation in our flock that we bought at a local dispersal and the ultimate goal was to be as close to the Koonwarra flock as possible."
Somersby Pastoral purchased 11 rams to a top of $4000 to average $2295.
Stud Principal Jono Merriman said that the sale was pretty strong, in particular the rams up the front of the catalogue and that the few passed in rams were a reflection on the current conditions and season, along with growing interest in the polled genetics within the program.
"Clients are optimistic enough about the season coming ahead and see where it all lands in 12 months time." Mr Merriman said.
"Koonwarra studs have been progressing over the years and its interesting that a few people came and bought from different displays and places we've been out on the road the last couple of years."
Two rams were sold after the sale for $1000 each.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien and Elders, with Nutrien stud stock agent Rick Power as auctioneer.
