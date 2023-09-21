The Henty Machinery Field Days committee hosted a range of long-term exhibitors at a lunch on Tuesday.
The gathering was held to recognise the event's 60th year, the first field day having been held in 1963.
The lunch included a talk by James Muir, Farmers2Founders, Cairns, Qld, and was attended by a range of exhibitors.
Take a look at all the photos below to see who made it a long to the lunch.
The Land has had plenty of people out and about at the field days this year.
We grabbed a bunch of photos on day one as well. To check them all out click here.
