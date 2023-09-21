The Land
Home/News
Free

Henty Machinry Field Days 60 years

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
Updated September 21 2023 - 10:32am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Henty Machinery Field Days committee hosted a range of long-term exhibitors at a lunch on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Norris

Andrew Norris

Editor

Editor at The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.