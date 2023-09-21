The Land
Last sale announced for Royalla Merinos to be next year

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated September 21 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 4:00pm
The $5400 top-priced ram with Tim Woodham, Nutrien stud stock, John and Micheal Lowe, Crookwell, and Winston McDonald, Royalla Merinos. Picture supplied
The $5400 top-priced ram with Tim Woodham, Nutrien stud stock, John and Micheal Lowe, Crookwell, and Winston McDonald, Royalla Merinos. Picture supplied

Winston and Sue McDonald, Royalla Merinos, Wallendbeen, held their annual ram sale last Tuesday, where Mr McDonald used the occasion to announce that next year would be the last sale for the stud.

