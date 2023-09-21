Buyers chased quality wool at the annual Lach River Merino sale at Darbys Falls on September 21.
The sale reached a top of $8400 for a polled ram, with 43 of 49 selling at auction to average $1702. Additional lots were purchased after the auction.
The top-priced ram, 220135, was bought by Wilson Pastoral, Lightning Ridge.
He was by the $88,000 Imperial 200033, which Lach River purchased in partnership with Westray, Peak Hill, from SA-based Collinsville stud in 2021.
The ram had a fibre diameter of 19.9 micron, standard deviation of 2.8 micron, coefficient of variation of 13.6 per cent and comfort factor of 99.6pc.
It also had a greasy fleece weight of 104pc and scanned an eye muscle depth and fat of 40 millimetres and 5mm, respectively.
Alastair Wilson, Wilson Pastoral, said the ram was very structured and masculine with exceptional wool quality.
"The brightness of the wool, the length of staple, nice free growing, and that crimp's going to hold up really well in our area," he said.
Mr Wilson said the family's mixed-farming operation ran about 5500 ewes while also breeding their own rams.
The Wilsons also purchased 220612, also by 200033, for $3600. The 19.8-micron ram had a 3.0 micron SD, 14.8pc CV, 99.5 CF and GFW of 118pc.
The second top-priced ram was 220521, another 200033 son, and was purchased for $6000 by PS Vernon, Wellington.
The ram had a fibre diameter of 19.3, SD of 3.7 micron, CV of 18.9pc and CF of 99.2, along with 118pc GFW.
It also had fat scans of 36mm EMD and 6mm.
Volume buyers included P and H Gorham, Frogmore, who bought eight rams to an equal top of $1200 and $1050 average.
The Cosgrove family, Greenthorpe, purchased five rams for a top of $3200 and $1840 average, while Stoney Creek Pastoral, Wyangala, bought four to a top of $3000 and $2000 average.
Online bidder Tom Moore, Walgett, bought eight rams, all for $1000.
Stud principal Richard Chalker said the sale was about what he expected.
"The top end sold pretty well but it was tough enough down the back," he said.
"We were expecting that, it's the the way it is."
The top-priced ram was always a standout and Mr Chalker said his sire was throwing good offspring with high-quality, crimpy wool.
Nutrien conducted the sale with Rick Power as the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
