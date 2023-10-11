Rams with performance and carcase qualities were well sought after at the 18th Kardinia Dohne ram sale, Corowa, August 21.
The stud reached a top of $3200 twice, with rams being purchased by many repeat buyers and and destined to go as far as Tasmania.
There were two top-priced rams for the sale, one being purchased by IC Boyces Estate, Longford, Tas and the other was bought by DB Ag, Ariah Park, both for $3200.
The first top-priced ram was a 15 month-old ram KD220310, purchased by DB Ag, Ariah Park, for $3200.
The ram sired by the South Australian ram BA200026, showed three traits in the top 10 per cent of the breed, having a post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD) value of +1.71, a post weaning fat (PFAT) figure of +0.64 and a plus index of +180.46.
He also showed traits in the top 30pc of the breed for post weaning weight (PWT) with a value of +6.71, yearling clean fleece weight (YCFW) figure of +13.59 and a yearling fibre diameter coefficient of variation (YDCV) of -1.13.
Josh Pianto, DB Ag's Merriwagga operation manager, said that he admires the sire of the ram and that the operation has its flock numbers by 50pc over the last two years with flock numbers growing up to 2500 ewes.
"I like the sire mainly for his meat qualities but still pretty fine on the wool." Mr Pianto said.
"This young fella had good structure, good confirmation and I think he'll suit our operation pretty well."
The second top-priced ram was purchased by IC Boyces Estate, Longford, Tas aslo for $3200.
Also a 15 month-old ram, displayed a PWT figure of +7.32, a YCFW of +21.49 and a plus index figure of 174.29 placing him in the top 10 pc of the breed.
Purchaser Richard Johnston, IC Boyces Estate, said that the operation has been on Kardinia and Macquarie Dohne bloodlines for the past 10 years, while running a flock of 2000 ewes with the main line being joined back to Dohnes, with the remainder being joined to a Dorset or a Southdown.
The operation runs a mixed farming enterprise consisting of various grains, along with lucerne and grass seeds and utilises the Dohne wether lamb portion within the grass seed operation.
"We chase positive fats, high growth and high clean fleece weight." Mr Johnston said.
"We're chasing a bigger sheep that is 18/18.5 micron, which is the category that will go back to the Dohne."
Kardinia Dohne stud principal Don Mills said that he was happy with the result with buyers chasing the animals with great confirmation, good presence, that also have high performing traits.
"The sale was back on clearance level and average from last year but given the seasonal condition and where sheep stock and sheep are at the minute that reflects that and it seems to be a bit of a theme in the sales for the year." Mr Mills said.
"But I think that people are perhaps potentially over reacting to continual references to El Nino and a large number of sheep and lambs coming onto the market, that's creating a negative attitude across the industry and I think people are sort of going off too early.
"We know the wool and sheep industries have had big down times looking back across years but they've always rebounded and they will again."
Out of the 60 rams offered 41 sold with an average of $1612.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien and Elders, with Peter Godbolt, Nutrein stud stock and Harry Cozens, Elders Albury as auctioneers.
The sale was also interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
