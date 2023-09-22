The Kerin Poll Merino stud has again achieved a full clearance at its ram sale.
A staggering 500 rams sold at the Kerin family's 14th on-property ram sale held at Yeoval, near Wellington, on Friday, September 22.
It was the largest auction offering of Poll Merino rams in Australia and it was also the fourth year in a row Kerin cleared 500 rams or more.
In 2020, the stud cleared 500 rams, in 2021 the clearance number was 550 before 519 rams were sold in 2022 - all at an 100 per cent clearance rate.
The 500 rams sold to an average of $2741 while the top price was $10,000.
The top-priced ram sold early in the sale with tag 221228, the eighth lot, selling to the Newton family, Walgett.
The ram had a fibre diameter of 18.9 micron, standard deviation of 2.6 micron, coefficient of variation of 13.9 per cent and comfort factor of 99.9pc.
The second top-priced ram, tag 221873, was lot 400 and was sold for $9000.
The ram had a fibre diameter of 19.5 micron, standard deviation of 3.1 micron, coefficient of variation of 16.1 per cent and comfort factor of 99.1pc.
Meanwhile, two rams went for the price of $7000, one being the lot directly after the $9000 ram.
That ram, tag 220798, had a fibre diameter of 18.9 micron, standard deviation of 2.2 micron, coefficient of variation of 11.8 per cent and comfort factor of 100pc.
The other ram to go for $7000 was tag 220339.
He had a fibre diameter of 18.4 micron, standard deviation of 3.1 micron, coefficient of variation of 17 per cent and comfort factor of 99.6pc.
The average weight of the rams on offer was 91 kilograms when they were lotted. All rams had been ran on grass and no self-feeders were used.
The sale was conducted by Bowyer and Livermore with AuctionsPlus providing the online interface.
Paul Dooley, Tamworth, and Nick Fogarty, Bowyer and Livermore, shared the auctioneering duties.
