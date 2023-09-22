Kingsvale Supreme Poll Dorset rams sold to $1800 (twice)

"They are like 'peas in a pod', was Bill Daly's description of the offering of 72 Kingsvale Supreme Poll Dorset rams on account Tony, Judy and John Manchester, Kingsvale, at yesterdays auction.
It was the 27th annual offering of Kingsvale Supreme Poll Dorset rams, Mr Manchester said he continues to use the best available genetics and measure their performance in order to provide 'flock improving' rams for his clients.
"This year's rams are the best we have ever produced," he said.
"We aim to breed terminal sires that are consistent with traits which reflect low birth, great growth, the right amount of fat and good marbling and shear force."
Then top price of $1800 was paid twice, while the 49 rams sold for $1100 average price.
Mr Daly, Ylad, Young, is a long time client and he purchased the equal top priced ram at $1800 in his draft of three rams which averaged $1533.
"The offering was of very high quality, you could have bought any of them to be guaranteed great prime lambs," he said.
"The genetics here at Kingsvale Supreme are rock solid and there was value for money here today."
Mr Daly's top ram had the figures of 0.9 fat and 4.04 eye muscle depth (each in the top five percent), and -0.26 intramuscular fat and 2.15 shear force.
Beau Stewart, Eulo, Harden, is also a long time client and he purchased six new sires which included the equal top price ram to average $1484.
"The ASBV's here are very accurate," Mr Stewart said.
"We join these rams to our Merino ewes and the low birthweight of the lambs is what we want."
His top priced ram had the figures of 0.56 fat (top ten pc), 3.16 EMD, 0.16 birthweight and 0.09 net lambs weaned (all top 20pc).
Volume buyers included DN and JS McFadyen, Harden, who selected four rams for $1100 average, BJ, ME and MC Walker, Grenfell, who bought four rams for $1250 average and Summerhill Pastoral, Young, who selected two rams at $1600 and $1200 each.
It was the 9th offering for the Roseville Corriedales, when Mr Manchester, told his audience the 2021-drop rams on offer cut 7.2kg of wool measuring 25 micron.
"There is not better time than the present to use Roseville Corriedales for we are a true dual purpose sheep," he said.
The top price at $2200 was bought by KJ Lane and Co, Galore, who selected a second ram at $1000.
The sale of 14 Corriedale rams averaged $1007.
Volume buyers of Corriedale rams included Blekemore Pastoral, Muronbong, via Dubbo, who selected three at $800: DI Green and AJ O'Connor, Violet Town, Victoria, who bought four at $800 and M and R Bennett, Mia Mia, Vic., who added three rams for $1000 average price.
Blekemore Pastoral also purchased two Poll Dorset rams at $800 apeice.
Responding to the sale, Tony Manchester was downcast.
"We had the best lineup of rams ever but the interest was very disappointing," he said.
The sale was settled by Elders, Young, in association with Delta Agribusiness, Young, and the auction was interfaced with Elite Livestock Auctions.
