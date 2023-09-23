The Land
Home/News

Katy Gallagher, Jim Chalmers to report $22 billion budget surplus

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
September 23 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The federal government expects to save $12 billion in interest payments after banking most of a multibillion-dollar surplus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.