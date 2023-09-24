A new campaign is working to shatter stereotypes about what a farmer looks like.
Titled 'Change The Picture', the campaign will showcase insights and snapshots of what farmer mental health looks like through the eyes of rural women right across the country.
Launched mid September, it will run through until Rural Women's Day on October 15, with a call for more women to get involved.
Campaign founder Steph Schmidt, a psychologist who farms with her husband and three sons in SA's Mid North, says there are still some outdated views of farming.
"For far too long, the picture of farmer mental health has remained unchanged - it's time for a new approach that benefits everyone within farming and provides a more realistic and all-encompassing view of what life on the land actually looks like," she said.
"We need to focus on experiences to tell the story properly."
In the leadup to the campaign, Ms Schmidt has reached out to women in farming across Australia who have each submitted their insights on farmer mental health.
Submissions are still being welcomed and can be made by filling out the online campaign form.
"All women in farming are welcome to submit their story - the more experiences we can share, the more powerful the campaign will be," Ms Schmidt said.
The insights will be shared online (www.changethepicture.com.au) and also on Ms Schmidt's Facebook and Instagram pages (@stephschmidt.farmlifepsych) throughout the campaign.
Statistics on rural mental health will also be shared as part of the initiative.
"When we focus only on men, the mental health of women in farming is often invisible and so we don't see the whole picture," Ms Schmidt said.
"With a focus on both men and women, we can celebrate mental health as something that is not black and white, but instead as a continuum of positive and challenging aspects of rural life for men, women, relationships and families.
Ms Schmidt said the rural women involved in the campaign offered a huge range of diversity in terms of what farmer mental health looks like and means for them.
"Hearing real life examples of the joys and struggles of farming life is so powerful, and a big step towards changing the picture of farmer mental health to a more realistic and all-encompassing story," she said.
"If a picture paints a thousand words, what is the picture of farmer mental health that we want to paint?"
The women featured in the campaign have shared snapshots of struggling with isolation, being overwhelmed after doing budgets and trying to stay resilient through fluctuating commodity prices.
On the brighter side, positive snapshots include spontaneous family bonfires on a school night, satisfaction after learning to drive the airseeder and working together as a family unit during shearing time.
Naracoorte farmer and ag podcast host Ella Crowhurst is one woman who has shared her thoughts for the campaign.
"This effort to change the stigma around mental health in farmers is a huge step in the right direction to open up real conversations in people that don't talk much,' she said.
Another campaign participant is Tess Brookman, who is new to the farming scene after finding love with Harry Floyd on the 2022 season of Farmer Wants a Wife.
"This campaign is amazing to be part of, as it offers people new perspectives of farm life - not just the 'farmer in the field' stereotype," she said.
"I believe this campaign is also a first of its kind, in that women from agricultural backgrounds haven't often had the platform to share their story and experiences, so the opportunity to do so throughout this campaign is really great."
Ms Schmidt encouraged everyone to get behind the campaign, either by following along on social media or by having the conversations around kitchen tables about farmer mental health.
"We can all learn from each other to improve and strengthen our mental health and wellbeing," she said.
"There is an energy and magic behind this campaign and I'm so excited - let's work together towards a healthier and more resilient farming community."
Details: Visit changethepicture.com.au, follow along at @stephschmidt.farmlifepsych on Facebook and Instagram and use the hashtag #ChangeThePicture2023
