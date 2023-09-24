The Land
Home/News

Steph Schmidt looks to change picture of farming stereotypes

September 24 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Psychologist and 2020 SA Rural Woman of the Year Steph Schmidt says there is an opportunity to shake up traditional views of farming. Picture by Meaghan Coles
Psychologist and 2020 SA Rural Woman of the Year Steph Schmidt says there is an opportunity to shake up traditional views of farming. Picture by Meaghan Coles

A new campaign is working to shatter stereotypes about what a farmer looks like.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.