The market held up at Hay on Friday where 2022-drop ewes were sold to a top of $252 a head.
Elders Hay branch manager Andrew Low said the in the current scheme of things the sale was very good with top end of the sheep selling particularly well.
"The medium run of ewes sold better than expected," he said.
Mr Low said the bottom end were tough going with great opportunities for buyers, but still making dollars for the producer.
Overall he said the market was a little stronger than other recent sales.
"The rest of the season will be dictated by quality and how spring unfolds," he said.
About 29,000 sheep were yarded which Mr Low said were good quality given the wet conditions last year.
The 2022-drop Merino ewes made up the majority of the drafts and sold for $60 to $252, with the tops of these mostly making $150 to $190, while 2021-drop Merino ewes sold for $64 to $164 and older ewes made $30 to $60.
Merino wether lambs sold for $22 to $25 and Merino ewe lambs made $36 to $66.
Yarto Pastoral Company, Booligal, sold 404 March/April 2022-drop Merino ewes with Alma blood, August shorn, for $252. They sold another 424 of the same for $192.
Alma, Booligal, sold 465 April/May 2022-drop Merino ewes, Alma bred and blood, July shorn, for $192.
Yamba, Booligal, sold 408 April/May 2022-drop Merino ewes with Alma blood, July shorn, for $184.
Tchelery Pastoral, Moulamein, sold 411 May/June 2022-drop Merino ewes, with Alma and Collinsvale blood, July shorn, for $166.
Mutherumbung, Booligal, sold 363 April/May 2023-drop Merino ewe lambs for $66 and another 335 of the same for $52.
A large number of sheep headed to Victoria, including Horsham, Echuca, Swan Hill, Ballarat and Yarrawonga, with other buyers from Albury, Wagga Wagga, Narrandera, Corowa, Jerilderie and Forbes, as well as repeat local buyers.
"The sheep are going to where the grass is," Mr Low said,
The same was conducted by Elders and Nutrien Hay.
