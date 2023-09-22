The Land
Hay ewes to $252

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
September 22 2023 - 6:00pm
Fergus, Susie and Paul Dye, sold 411 May/June 2022-drop Merino ewes at Hay on Friday. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
Fergus, Susie and Paul Dye, sold 411 May/June 2022-drop Merino ewes at Hay on Friday. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.

The market held up at Hay on Friday where 2022-drop ewes were sold to a top of $252 a head.

