Horned rams were in demand at the Langdene Merino sale, held on-property, near Dunedoo as buyers from NSW, Vic and Tas made strong competition.
Buyers sought rams with quality wool and strong growth figures.
Langdene sold 106 of the 130 rams offered to average $3382 with the sale's top-price of $10,000 reached twice.
In the breakdown, 70 horned rams sold to $10,000 twice and averaged $3464, while 36 polled rams sold to $9500 to average $3222.
The first of the two horned sale-topping rams was LD221790, purchased by Peter Freeth, Glenburn, Collie.
Son of LD17-0024SYN, the ram had Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) of -2.27 for yearling fibre diameter and was among the higher performing lots for growth traits.
LD221790 also had a 16.9-micron fibre diameter and a coefficient of variation of 17.6pc.
Mr Freeth has purchased rams from Langdene for over two decades and said the wool quality keeps him coming back.
"I liked the brightness and length of the wool in my two top-priced rams as they're a little bit plainer than some of the first place rams but still have good stretch and spring over the hips," he said.
"We've been picking some of the plainer ones compared to what we were a few years ago because we're concerned about the mulesing debate as we still mules with pain relief.
"We're a little nervous that they might bring in no mulesing at all, which I think is inevitable, so we're trying to plain them up a little bit.
"We breed our own flock rams so my two top-priced rams will go over about 200 ewes while the other three rams will go in with our flock of 2000."
In total, Mr Freeth purchased five rams to average $5000.
The second horned sale-topper, LD220827, sold to interstate buyer Patric Cusick, Swansea, Tas.
Son of RP16-2723, the ram has ASBVs of -3.09 for yearling fibre diameter and a fibre produce index of +173, placing him in the top 10pc of the breed.
The ram also placed in the top 20pc of the breed for a Merino production index of +179.
In the polled rams, LD221215, by GP19-1120, sold to Andrew and Kate White, Havilah North, Mudgee, for $9500.
Return client and volume buyer Ian Ferguson, Tovolea, Gulargambone, purchased ten rams to a top of $3500 to average $2450.
"I wanted rams with well nourished wool that have a bit of growth in them," Mr Ferguson said.
"There is no grass at the moment so we'll be hand feeding them but they'll be joined to 2000 ewes in March."
Langdene Merino stud co-principal Garry Cox said he was pleased with the sale.
Flowerburn Pastoral Co, Peelwood, purchased three rams to a top of $9500 to average $7500.
Ford End Pastoral, Delungra, purchased seven rams to a top of $4500 to average $2857.
MR and D Leader, Ringwood, Binnaway, purchased seven rams to a top of $4000 to average $2642.
AP and SM Croft and EM Halcombe, Coolga, Burren Junction, purchased eight rams to a top of $4000 to average $2500.
The sale was conducted by Elders studstock and Nutrien Livestock with the online interface provided by AuctionsPlus. Paul Jameson, Elders, Dubbo, was the auctioneer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.