The Land
Home/News

Cheyenne Tucker, Finley High School, wins Poll Dorset supreme

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
September 25 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Poll Dorset judge Nick Lawrence and Finley High School Year 10 student Cheyenne Tucker, with the supreme champion ram. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Poll Dorset judge Nick Lawrence and Finley High School Year 10 student Cheyenne Tucker, with the supreme champion ram. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Finley High School students are reigning champions after winning most major prizes in the Poll Dorset category at the Melbourne Royal Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.