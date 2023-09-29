The Land
Bay watch paid off after a long wait | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
September 30 2023 - 9:00am
Bay (Laurus nobilis) finally flowered after 12 years in Fiona Ogilvie's garden.
My bay tree flowered this week for the first time.

