My bay tree flowered this week for the first time.
I was in seventh heaven as bay (Laurus nobilis) is not only slow growing, it can take from 10 to 30 years to flower and it had never occurred to me that my cutting grown plant might actually bloom.
I proudly showed it to The Efficient Gardener when she popped in unexpectedly the other day.
She immediately produced a photo of her two: tall, neatly clipped bay cones covered in tiny blossoms.
I managed not to ask if she'd bought them as advanced trees.
Bay's deliciously aromatic leaves, like those of shrubby sage, thyme and rosemary, can be used fresh or dried on the stalk, thus saving tedious chopping. Admittedly you have to remember to remove them before serving but it's hardly a big deal.
In nature bay is a medium tree (10 metres) but you can grow it in a large pot for its first few years and it makes a lovely hedge.
I hope mine will now flower every year. as the timing is a perfect reminder to get cracking with other herbs for the summer.
Shrubby herbs are a good starting point for herb gardens and are available from nurseries in small pots in spring, ready to plant. Like all culinary herbs they're best in full sun and well-drained soil.
As you're growing them for their leaves rather than flowers, you can cut established plants back now to encourage fresh growth.
I like to divide and replant small pieces of perennial herbaceous herbs like mint, oregano and garlic chives now, for the same reason.
Annual and biennial herbs can be sown from now on in most districts, though check packets for frost hardiness.
You can sow under cover but I prefer to wait, as I find pricking out and re-planting seedlings incredibly fiddly. It's easier to sow in situ and thin them out later if necessary.
When considering herbs to grow, start with those you buy every week, the ones which you know you love and will use.
You'll be thrilled by the amount of cash you save: even basic parsley and chives cost phone numbers, let alone basil, coriander and dill, and you can easily get through a bunch of each in a week.
There's also a far greater range available if you sow your own. Lovage adds a lovely celery flavour to salad, fennel seeds transform a zucchini slice, Vietnamese mint (Persicaria odorata) gives beef and noodle soup that authentic Asian cookery flavour. When you're wondering what to cook for dinner, there's nothing like knowing that the ingredients are in the garden.
