Ram sales are in full swing across the Central West with a number of buyers opting for a steak sandwich and cuppa tea in the shed over watching from home.
As in-person attendance has become the preferred method of buying studstock this year, catching up and checking in with new and old new mates ahead of trying times has been important for many.
For some, it has been an opportunity to hear that they're not alone.
Despite current market conditions, from Walgett and Warren to Dunedoo and Forbes, a drive to improve flocks over the long term has been shared by producers.
Pictures by Elka Devney.
