Rams sell to $4000 twice at Abelen Park ram sale, PIallaway

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
September 30 2023 - 5:00am
With the $4000 top-priced ram are Alec Clydsdale, McCulloch Agencies, Eric Fair, Cudgee Poll Dorsets, Tamworth, Daniel McCulloch, McCulloch Agencies and Abelene Park co-principal Marshall Douglas.
Poll Dorset rams sold to $4000 twice at the Abelene Park Poll Dorset and White Suffolk sale, Piallaway, near Tamworth, with a clearance at auction of 31 of 55 rams, averaging $932.

