Poll Dorset rams sold to $4000 twice at the Abelene Park Poll Dorset and White Suffolk sale, Piallaway, near Tamworth, with a clearance at auction of 31 of 55 rams, averaging $932.
In the stud Poll Dorset and White Suffolk ewes catalogue, 15 of 24 sold at auction with a top price of $700 and an average of $605. After the sale, three more rams were sold, bringing the total to 34, averaging $1008.
The buyer of the equal top-priced ram was Fair Partnership's Cudgee Poll Dorset stud, Tamworth, a repeat buyer of Abelene Park genetics over a long period.
The partnership bought the top-priced ram, a 146 kilograms son of Valma 295-20, to run with his herd of 50 or so ewes, breeding flock rams. The ram had an Australian Sheep Breeding Value (ASBV) for a post-weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD) of 2.37 and an ASBV for birth weight (BWT) of 0.33.
In 2020, the Fair Partnership of Annabel Ashworth and Eric Fair paid $3000 for the sale topper, which was sired by 'Dozer' Yentrac 710-15.
Stud co-principal Marshall Douglas said the ram was the lead in the Allen Day Trophy-winning Best Pair of Rams at the Australasian Dorset Championships Show and Sale at Bendigo, Victoria, earlier in September.
Also paying $4000 for a stud sire was GA and TJ McIlveen, Braemar stud, Gunnedah. Another son of the Valma 295 ram it was tipping the scales at 136kg. It had an ASBV PEMD of 1.85 and a BWT 0.28.
The volume buyer of the day was TA and JM Redman, Highlands, Inverell, with 15 rams averaging $813.
Wheatacres Partnership, Bithramere, bought four rams averaging $800. The partnership showed the grand championship-winning pen at the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents' Spring Lamb show and sale with Abelene Park-sired lambs in 2022.
Online buyers bought five rams. Geoffrey Bisley, Texas, with two rams averaging $600; James Gilmour bought one ram at $700, and Scott Jenkins, Wallabadah bought two rams averaging $600.
Steve Littlejohns, Allambie, Garoo bought a ram for $800 and 10 stud ewes averaging $600.
Mr Marshall said the prime lamb industry was being challenged, but he and the family were happy with the line-up of rams and ewes offered.
"We had a great show at the Australasian Dorset Championships Show and Sale at Bendigo and are happy with how our sheep stood up.
Abelene Park sold the second top-priced ram at $12,500, with a top average for three rams at $9100. The stud also won the Allen Day Trophy for Best Pair of Rams and showed the reserve junior champion ram.
The selling agents were McCulloch Agencies, with Daniel McCulloch and Alec Clydsdale as the auctioneers. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
