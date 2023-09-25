While Front Page and Far Too Easy ran the quinella in The Kosciuszko last year and are among the favoured gallopers for this year's event, others in the mix of single-figure betting include first-time entrants Opal Ridge, Mogo Magic, and Derry Grove.
Open only to country-trained gallopers, The Kosciuszko, which is among the star-studded program at Randwick on October 14, will this year carry a $2 million purse.
Bred by Wayne and Pauline Alchin at Carraman Park, Grose Wold, Opal Ridge has been in sparkling form with two Sydney stakes wins and a second in the BRC Dane Ripper Stakes-G2 this year for Scone conditioner Luke Pepper.
The four-year-old mare by the Swettenham Stud, Victoria, based Rubick, has earned over $700,000.
Trained at Goulburn by Scott Collings, Mogo Magic is an unbeaten winner of five races, including two Sydney Saturday races. Mogo Magic, bred by a partnership including Kooringal Stud near Wagga Wagga, is by retired Red Ransom stallion Duporth.
The Kosciuszko's 2022 winner, Magnus gelding Front Page, runs for new trainer, Matt Dale at Goulburn, who also has a second runner, Cavalier Charles.
Trainer David McColm is hoping his gelding Far Too Easy can go one better in The Kosciuszko this year.
A son of Vinery Stud's trump card, All Too Hard, the Murwillumbah-trained five-year-old has won seven races and almost $1 million.
Another Murwillumbah hopeful is five-year-old Star Turn gelding Derry Grove, which raced into calculations when impressively winning the TAB Highway Handicap at Randwick recently.
Five-year-old mare Le Melody was another last start Saturday city winner at Eagle Farm but is looking for a slot. By the Gooree Stud-based Your Song, Le Melody is prepared at Tamworth by Cody Morgan.
The Paul Messara, Scone, trained Real Impact gelding Akasawa is an entrant, while further south, Albury will have two entrants, seven-year-old Mnementh (Eurozone) trained by Mitch Beer, and the Ron Stubbs prepared Bianco Vilano (Foxwedge).
Dubbo has a representative via the Brett Robb-trained Sizzle Minizzle - winner of the Country Championship Final at Randwick in April.
The final field will not be decided until October 12.
Dubbo-based conditioner Connie Greig has a strong hand in the $50,000 NSW Picnic Championship Series Final scheduled for inclusion in the Coonamble Cup program on October 8.
Horses including Belle O'Ballee, Gossip, Merdeka, Valadyium, and Billy Bent Ear, which finished at the top of the state's picnic points-score table, are among eligible entrants and all in the Greig stable.
In fact, the Greig stable finished with nine of the top 11 horses on the points score.
"Connie Greig is an outstanding competitor and supporter of picnic racing, and we wish her and the other trainers that have travelled throughout the state the best of luck for the Championship Final," NSW Picnic Racing Association secretary Deidre Adam said.
The Picnic Final is accompanied by the program highlight $75,000 Coonamble Cup, its winner being eligible for the $2 million The Big Dance at Randwick on Melbourne Cup day.
Fearless, a first crop colt by Yulong Victoria-based Pierata, demonstrated his talent when winning a recent Randwick trial and is likely to appear in the state's first two-year-old stakes for colts and geldings, the ATC Breeders' Plate-G3 at Randwick on Saturday.
The Snowden-trained colt sold for $220,000 to James Harron Bloodstock at the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale via Highgrove Stud, Queensland.
Another colt and likely entrant is the Maher/Eustace trained Scampi, a first crop Australian-bred colt by Godolphin's high-profile Irish-bred horse Blue Point (Shamardal).
In the fillies' division also, the ATC Gimcrack Stakes-G3, Lady Tassort may make an appearance following her fastest trial win (for fillies at 48.98 seconds) of the 12 juvenile Randwick official barrier trials last week.
Bred and sold via Bell River Thoroughbreds at Dungog as a weanling for $40,000, the first crop daughter of Brazen Beau stallion Tassort was then passed in for $60,000 at the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale.
