The Land
Home/News

Front Page and Far Too Easy among favoured gallopers for 2023 The Kosciuszko

By Virginia Harvey
September 25 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While Front Page and Far Too Easy ran the quinella in The Kosciuszko last year and are among the favoured gallopers for this year's event, others in the mix of single-figure betting include first-time entrants Opal Ridge, Mogo Magic, and Derry Grove.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.