The Land
Home/News
Watch

Agritourism initiative to showcase the Riverina's canola fields

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated October 5 2023 - 3:37pm, first published September 30 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sun rises above the horizon, spreading a warm orange glow across the plains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.