Volume buyers were a large part of the clientele today at Bogo Merinos, Cootamundra, with rams that displayed dual purpose traits and high indexes rising to the top.
Bogo Merino stud prinicpal, Matt Crozier opened the sale stating the importance of the Merino, with being able to provide two income streams, especially in times like the current markets.
The sale opened up strong and reached a top-price of $5500, with 194 of the 220 rams offered being sold to average $2309.
The top-priced ram was tag 220486 purchased by Blantyre Farms Pty Ltd, Young for $5500.
The 15 month-old, polled ram sired by 190333 displayed a Merino Production plus index (MP+) within his Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBV's) of 170.39, placing him in the top 30 per cent, along with a yearling fleece diameter (YFD) value of -2.32 putting him in the top 20 pc.
Blantyre Farms manager, Matthew Tonkin said that the ram was the article that the company hope to breed into the future for their easy care, high growth Merino flock that also produces a good quality wool under 18.5 mircon and displays good eating traits.
"His a plainer body, which is the phenotype we're looking for, we're after an easy care Merino." Mr Tonkin said.
"Were after a dual purpose sheep to suit our environment and to give us two income streams.
"We want to be to be turning our lambs of inside 12 months and we want good quality carcase traits, with good eating qualities, they want to be hardy we want them to be resistant to worms and we're focusing towards going to a non-mulsed sheep."
The operation runs over five different properties within the South West Slopes, which consists of the Merino and cross bred sheep enterprise, along with a cropping component, cattle and a high intensity piggery.
Blantyre Farms Pty Ltd purchased an additional 12 rams to average $2576, also making them one of the largest volume buyers for the sale.
There were three rams that claimed second top-priced ram and sold for $5000.
The first being tag 220971, purchased by Sykes Grazing, Binalong for $5000.
The twin born ram, by 201079, showed a comfort factor (CF) of +99.1, along with a fibre diameter of 19.3 micron and a clean fleece percentage (CFP) of +110pc.
Sykes Grazing purchased another five rams with an average of $3166.
The second ram to make $5000 was 220408, purchased by Connen Hill Pty Ltd, Goulburn.
He displayed a greasy fleece percentage (GFP) value of +107, along with a face cover visual score of 3 and a wool character score of 2.
Connen Hill Pty Ltd also bought four rams to average $3500.
The final second top-priced ram was 221664, purchased by Markdale Station Pastoral Company, Binda, near Crookwell for $5000.
Recording a fleece micron of 16.9, the ram also displayed a body weight percentage (BWP) 107pc.
The twin-born ram also showed a wool character score of 2, along with a face cover score of 3, being ideal.
Graeme Welsh, Markdale Station Pastoral Company manager, said that ram met the criteria that the operation was breeding to, who had been purchasing rams from Bogo for several years for their Merino and beef cattle operation.
The operation also secured an additional six ram to an average of $3071.
Other large volume buyers for the sale included Pilabel Pastoral Pty Ltd, Gunning, who purchased 12 rams to a top of $2500, with an average of $1791, while Garabray Pty Ltd, Greenthorpe, bought 12 rams for an average of $2708, with a top-priced purchase of $4500.
Bogo Merinos stud prinipal Matt Crozier said the outcome of the sale was really positive, with lots of return clients and a mix of new faces.
"I think the conditions that we're in in the industry at the moment it was a very strong sale." Mr Crozier said.
"l think people are really focusing on their figures now, they're obviously buying the right wool types and the right structured ram for their programs, but they're chasing higher indexing rams.
"A lot of guys are focusing on things like reducing breach wrinkle moving towards a non-mulsed environment, but they're also looking for sheep that have got production as well high wool cut."
The sale was conducted by Butt Livestock and Property, with Paul Dooley, Paul Dooley Pty Ltd, Tamworth as auctioneer.
