The Land
Home/News

NSW Farmers appoint Annabel Johnson as interim CEO

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated September 26 2023 - 9:30am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Farmers policy and advocacy expert Annabel Johnson will step into the role of interim chief executive officer as outgoing CEO peter Arkle departs. Picture supplied.
NSW Farmers policy and advocacy expert Annabel Johnson will step into the role of interim chief executive officer as outgoing CEO peter Arkle departs. Picture supplied.

A familiar face will take the helm at NSW Farmers with the appointment of policy and advocacy expert Annabel Johnson as interim chief executive officer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.