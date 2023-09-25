A familiar face will take the helm at NSW Farmers with the appointment of policy and advocacy expert Annabel Johnson as interim chief executive officer.
Ms Johnson will replace outgoing CEO Pete Arkle, who will departing the association after five years on September 29.
Ms Johnson has a strong connection with agriculture, having grown up on a cattle and sheep farm near Young, and working in the organisation as a policy director and most recently as head of policy and Advocacy.
"I'm honoured to be appointed to this role and look forward to the opportunity to lead such a talented team of policy, service and operational professionals," Ms Johnson said.
"Agriculture is critical to feeding and clothing our nation, and it makes a great economic contribution locally and nationally.
"We will continue to progress our important advocacy work while delivering value and benefits to our members."
NSW Farmers' president Xavier Martin said Ms Johnson had a strong understanding of the industry, and more importantly a strong understanding of our organisation, its policies and processes.
"This is a critical time for our industry on several fronts, and Annabel has been closely involved in our work on the issues," Mr Martin said.
