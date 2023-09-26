Port of Newcastle has launched its first regular container service from its newly expanded Multipurpose Terminal, providing consumer goods, industrial, and agribusiness customers throughout the Hunter, North West and Liverpool Plains with a new option for importing and exporting product.
The service, delivered by Neptune Pacific Direct Lines (NPDL), means the port will become a regular call for container vessels, with import and export opportunities between Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.
Port of Newcastle executive manager business development, Matthew Swan, said the service formally kicked-off with the arrival of NPDL container vessel Capitiane Dampier on September 16, which included the exchange of both import and export containers.
"We see this new service as an important step in growing container trade at the Port of Newcastle and in completing the missing link in the supply chain for growers, farmers and producers in north-western NSW, looking to access South Pacific markets or even transhipment opportunities," Mr Swan said.
The port's new NPDL container service will initially run on a monthly basis, with a view to increase to a fortnightly service based on demand.
The next service call is scheduled for October 14.
