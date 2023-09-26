The Land
New regular Port of Newcastle container service opened

September 26 2023 - 12:00pm
The Capitaine Dampier will visit Newcastle on a monthly basis. Picture supplied.
Port of Newcastle has launched its first regular container service from its newly expanded Multipurpose Terminal, providing consumer goods, industrial, and agribusiness customers throughout the Hunter, North West and Liverpool Plains with a new option for importing and exporting product.

