RLF AgTech shares halve over the past six months

September 26 2023 - 4:00pm
RLF AgTech shares have halved over the past six months, reflecting worries about falling fertiliser prices and the impact of El Nino. Picture via Shutterstock
Plant nutrition company RLF AgTech (ASX code RLF) briefly hit a new 12-month low of 11.5c on Friday, making the Punter glad he sold them in June at 14.5 cents for a tiny profit.

