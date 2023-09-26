Plant nutrition company RLF AgTech (ASX code RLF) briefly hit a new 12-month low of 11.5c on Friday, making the Punter glad he sold them in June at 14.5 cents for a tiny profit.
He promptly placed a cheeky order to buy 10,000 RLF at 11c, just below the market.
The shares have halved over the past six months, no doubt reflecting worries about falling fertiliser prices, weaker food prices worldwide and the likely impact of El Nino on Australian agriculture.
At the end of August, RLF reported record revenue, up 6 per cent, strong margins and a 22pc rise in cash receipts for the year that ended in June.
The bottom line was still a net loss of $3.4 million, and inventories had increased by 45pc, but it was still an encouraging result. Since the year's end, the Commonwealth Bank has paid $1 in advance as part of a strategic alliance with RLF for its Soil Carbon Pilot Program.
RLF is putting considerable effort into expanding its operations in several Asian countries. If that goes as well as it hopes, the shares at 11c could be a bargain.
Meanwhile, Lithium Australia (LIT) happily announced the final results from independent testing of its cathode material for lithium ferro phosphate batteries.
It seems that its cathodes are as good or better than its competitors, but sadly, the news did nothing for the LIT share price.
Shares in wave energy developer Carnegie Clean Energy (CCE) were equally unmoved by news that the Spanish government has given CCE a 1.2 million Euro (Australian $1.9 million) grant.
Earlier this month, CCE won a EuropeWave contract worth $6.3 million for a one-year electricity generating trial off the Spanish coast.
The Spanish money will extend the trial for a second year.
The ASX index of emerging companies is down 10pc in a year, which shows how little interest there is in trying to spot tomorrow's winners.
