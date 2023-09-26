The Land
Poll Merino ram at Pooginook to $7500

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated September 26 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 5:16pm
Baylee Stapleton, overseer, John Sutherland, genetics and sales manager, Sam Phillips, Yarrawonga Plus, Harden, Andrew Glover, Pooginook manager and Steve Phillips.

Confidence in the Merino industry was proven on Tuesday when the Pooginook Poll Merino and Merino stud, operated by Paraway Pastoral Company at Coleambally, paraded 343 rams for their 2023 auction.

