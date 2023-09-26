Poll Merino ram at Pooginook to $7500

Confidence in the Merino industry was proven on Tuesday when the Pooginook Poll Merino and Merino stud, operated by Paraway Pastoral Company at Coleambally, paraded 343 rams for their 2023 auction.
There were 332 sold for a sale average of $2926.96
The top price at $7500 was paid for 220444 a son of 200204, when bought by Steve, Liz and Sam Phillips, Yarrawonga Plus, Harden.
Born a twin, the ram's fleece measured 17.2m, 18.6 co-efficient of variation, 3.2 standard deviation and 99.4pc comfort factor.
The ram, who was highly regarded by the Pooginook stud has Australian Sheep Breeding Values which indicated 7.1 post weaning weight, 8.3 yearling weight, 0.0 yearling fat, 1.2 yearling eye muscle depth, -1.9 yearling fibre diameter, 19.4 yearling clean fleece weight, 13.9 yearling staple length, -0.4 early breech wrinkle score, and 0.11 weaning rate.
The Phillips had founded their Yarrawonga Plus family along Leahcim bloodlines and were chasing that genetic line in this sale.
"The ram has Leahcim blood through his sire and dam," Mr Phillips said.
"He is a very correct sheep, stands square and with width and depth of body.
"He has a magnificent stud fleece, with a distinct deep crimp and soft.
"The wool is perfectly nourished and well suited for our higher rainfall."
Mr Phillips said the Yarrawonga Plus family was started due to demand from clients for a sheep with plainer body and dual purpose.
They purchased a second ram for $5500.
Second top price at $6500 was paid by Karingal Enterprises, Elmhurst, Victoria.
Born a twin, the ram's fleece measured 16.5m, 16.6 CV, 2.7 SD, and 99.1pc CF.
The ram's Australian Sheep Breeding Values indicated 5.7 post weaning weight, 7.0 yearling weight, 0.0 yearling fat, 0.3 yearling eye muscle depth, -1.7 yearling fibre diameter, 29.8 yearling clean fleece weight, 15.0 yearling staple length, -0.1 early breech wrinkle score, and -0.02 weaning rate.
They purchased 14 rams for an average price of $4071.
Volume buyers included Overton Pastoral Co, Corowa, who selected 12 rams to a top of $4500 and average of $2937.50: Bena Farms, West Wyalong, who selected 20 rams to a top of $4000 (2) and average of $1700, WK Langley and Co., Narrandera, added 14 rams to their base to a top of $4000 (2) and average of $3017.
JH Nazzari and Co, Tambellup, WA, selected a draft of 20 rams to a top of $4000 and average of $2472.
John Sutherland, Pooginook genetics and sales manager, thought it a strong sale.
"It was a very pleasing result," he said.
The auction was listed on AuctionsPlus, was settled by Nutrien Finley with Elders Jerilderie, and Rick Power and Tim Woodham (Nutrien) and Harry Cozens and Nick Gray (Elders) had the bids in hand.
