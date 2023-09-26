The Land
Home/Beef

BredWell FedWell workshop at Yeoval focuses on farm efficiencies

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated September 27 2023 - 6:42am, first published 6:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workshop presenter Alastair Rayner, RaynerAg, with hosts Justin and Amy Dickens, JAD Agriculture, Yeoval.
Workshop presenter Alastair Rayner, RaynerAg, with hosts Justin and Amy Dickens, JAD Agriculture, Yeoval.

Producers have been encouraged to consider improvements to their cow herd to better drive efficiencies as part of a series of workshops offered by Meat & Livestock Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.