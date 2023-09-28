The Land
Preparing for disasters should involve landholders

September 28 2023 - 10:00am
A drought afflicted watercourse - a common enough sight during dry time. Photo: The Land files
Everyone is gearing up for hot and dry conditions ahead, with many farmers sharing with us their apprehension about what summer will look like.

