Rams sold to SA, VIC, Tas and NSW buyers at the Parkdale SRS Merino sale, held on-property, near Dubbo.
Buyers sought rams with bright and white quality wool.
Parkdale sold 79 of the 99 rams offered to average $1794. The top-priced ram, Parkdale 63, was knocked down for $5500 to Waverly Station, Scone.
Son of 201261, the ram had Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) in the top ten per cent of the breed for a yearling loin fat depth of +1.05, intramuscular fat of +0.17, and dual purpose production plus index of +187.67.
The ram also placed in the top 20pc of the breed for a breech wrinkle of -1.11, yearling staple length of +18.68 and yearling worm egg count of -53.34.
Waverly Station NSW operations manager Heath Eslick had fleece front of mind when selecting his rams.
"We wanted a brighter and whiter fleece with a good staple length to put over about 2000 ewes, which the majority are of Parkdale blood," Mr Eslick said.
"We've got the carcase we want with the Parkdale ewes but now we're starting to put more focus on our wool."
Waverly Station also purchased four other rams to average $2700.
New buyer Michael Crye, Arundel Park, Black Spring, purchased six rams to a top of $2750 to average $2291.
Mr Crye's top-priced ram, Parkdale 1093, son of 201261, had ASBVs in the top 5pc of the breed for a carcass weight of +5.33 and dual purpose production plus index of +199.35.
The ram also placed in the top 20pc of the breed for a yearling weaning weight of +10.28, yearling eye muscle depth of +1.93, yearling loin fat depth of +1.19, weaning weight of +5.88 and a yearling staple length of +15.7.
"The SRS Merinos are making big in-roads and they are certainly no longer the poorer cousins of the first cross world," Mr Crye said.
"I was looking for wool, micron and style but also confirmation of the fat and the dual purpose index.
"I'm a first time buyer at Parkdale but it won't be my last as I intend to purchase around 1500 ewes to add to my 4500 flock."
Volume and repeat buyer Kevin McGrath, Cuttaburra Pastoral, Bourke, purchased 15 rams to average $1500.
Parkdale SRS Merino principal Don Mudford said he was pleased with the sale given the current seasonal and market conditions.
Doug Munro, Merriwa, purchased one ram for $3500.
MF and AM Day, Trangie, purchased three rams to a top of $2750.
Luke Harrison, Tooraweenah, purchased three rams to a top of $2250.
Schute Bell Badgery Lumby, Narromine, conducted the sale with Jason Harton as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
