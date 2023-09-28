The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Australian ASX200 disappoints, falling 2.89pc over the week

By Christopher Hindmarsh
September 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian ASX200 disappointed by falling 2.89 per cent last week. Picture via Shutterstock
The Australian ASX200 disappointed by falling 2.89 per cent last week. Picture via Shutterstock

The US bond market remains at the forefront of attention across global markets with yields continuing to rally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.