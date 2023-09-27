The Land
Home/News

Government announces 20 per cent cut to coastal rainfall harvesting

September 27 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Minister for Water, Rose Jackson has announced the government will overturn the decision of the former government to increase rainfall run-off harvesting. File picture
NSW Minister for Water, Rose Jackson has announced the government will overturn the decision of the former government to increase rainfall run-off harvesting. File picture

The NSW Government has overturned a decision by its predecessors to increase the amount of allowable rainfall run-off that can be harvested as coastal harvestable rights return to 10 per cent instead of 30 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.