Buyers were chasing rams with good white wool and strong production figures to back that up at Bundilla Poll Merino's on-property sale near Young on Wednesday.
A total of 286 of the 300 Poll Merino rams offered were sold to a top of $7000 twice and an average of $2584.
A further number of rams were sold immediately following the fall of the hammer.
Rick Baldwin, Bundilla, said he was excited by the clearance with support from repeat buyers and some new clients.
"We were very happy with the support from our clients in tough economic conditions in the sheep market currently," he said.
"We're humbled our clients keep coming back - the big thing for us is without the support from our clients we can't keep doing what we love.
Mr Baldwin said it was a great result with rams going to four states - NSW, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia.
"The rams I thought would sell well did and there was very good value for volume buyers," he said.
One of the top-priced rams was tag number 222005, sold to SJ, SL and FK Hall, Monte Verde, Tenterden, WA, for $7000.
The twin-born ram, sired by 200413 and out of 170739, ranked in the top one per cent for weaning rate (WR), 5pc for maternal weaning weight (MWWT) and on the dual purpose index (DP+) and top 20pc for post weaning weight (PWWT) and yearling weight (YWT).
The ram had a fibre diameter of 18.2, standard deviation of 3, 16.3 coefficient of variation and a comfort factor of 99.2pc.
Matching the top-price of $7000 was tag number 222904 which also went to the Hall family in WA.
The twin-born ram ranked in the top 5pc for YFEC and on the DP+ index, top 10pc for WR, and top 20pc for YCFW, YFDVC, PWWT and YWT.
Mr Baldwin said both top rams combined really good body structure with bulky white wool backed up by good production figures.
"They were both very correct in their body structure," he said.
"They were both very balanced rams - their wool to carcase to fertility value is second to none."
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, and Rick Power, Nutrien Stud Stock, Goulburn, as the auctioneers.
