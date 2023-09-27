The Land
Home/News

Westray and Genanegie Merinos were well supported by long-term clients

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
September 27 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Zouch, Bigga, John Settree, Nutrien, Danielle Tremain-Cannon, Westray, Brad Wilson, Nutrien and Blake Tremain-Cannon (kneeling), Westray with the top priced ram, which sold for $14,000. Picture by Elka Devney
David Zouch, Bigga, John Settree, Nutrien, Danielle Tremain-Cannon, Westray, Brad Wilson, Nutrien and Blake Tremain-Cannon (kneeling), Westray with the top priced ram, which sold for $14,000. Picture by Elka Devney

Buyers sought rams with well nourished and bright white wool at the Westray Merinos and Genanegie Merinos annual ram sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Currently falling in love with agriculture one story at a time. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.