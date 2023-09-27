Buyers sought rams with well nourished and bright white wool at the Westray Merinos and Genanegie Merinos annual ram sale.
Overall, Westray sold 109 of the 115 rams offered to average $2456 with a top-price of $14,000 while Genanegie sold 41 of 47 rams to a top-price of $2750 to average $1432.
The sale-topper, Westray 148, was sold to David Zouch, Hollow Mount Pastoral Co, Bigga and Richard Chalker, Lach River Merinos, Darby Falls.
Son of Wallaloo Park 150422, the polled ram had a 18.4-micron fibre diameter, coefficient of variation of 15.2 per cent and comfort factor of 99.8pc.
The ram also had an eye muscle depth of 41.0 millimetres, fat depth of 7mm and a birth weight of 129kg.
First time buyer Mr Zouch, said he heard there was a really good polled sire on offer this year with Wallaroo blood.
"He is one of the best polled rams I've seen all year," he said.
"He has great depth and outlook with a beautiful soft rolling and well nourished wool.
"He'll be used in our artificial insemination program in December which we'll use in 400 ewes."
In the horns, Westray 137, sold to long-term clients Ben and Jim Stanford, Lynda Vale, Peak Hill, for $12,500.
Sired by Collinsville 641, the ram had a 20.4-micron fibre diameter, coefficient of variation of 15.9pc and a comfort factor of 99.6pc.
The Stanford family, who neighbour the Westray property, have purchased from the stud since 1976.
"We wanted a ram with well nourished wool that would compliment our breeding program," Ben Stanford said.
"We run about 4000 Merino ewes which we'll join the rams to on October 16."
The second top-priced horned ram, Westray 42, was purchased by RM Stanford, Peak Hill, for $10,000.
Sired by G 180023 x 12.8 x Wang Murdoch 8.004, the ram had a 19-micron fleece diameter, coefficient of variation of 15.8pc and comfort factor of 99.7pc.
M and J Pendergast, Cottage Park, Cooma, purchased horned ram, Westray 377, son of G 180023 x 12.8 x Wang Murdoch 8.004, for $10,000.
Third generation and volume buyer Matthew Philipson, Ballot Box, Yeoval, purchased 15 rams to a top price of $3000 to average $1578.
Mr Philipson had white and bright wool front of mind when purchasing his draft of rams.
"I wanted polled rams with bright wool and a 19-micron average as it suits my country," he said.
"The rams will be joined on October 1 to 1000 Merino ewes and on December 1 to 3500 Merino ewes.
The top-priced Genanegie ram, Genanegie 220833 was purchased by NJ and EM Woods, Peak Hill for $2750.
Genanegie 220833 had a 20.9-micron fibre diameter and comfort factor of 99.8pc.
Volume buyer R and J Trudgett Orange, purchased 11 rams to a top of $2000.
Westray Merino stud co-principal Blake Tremain-Cannon said the sale had a good result given the current conditions.
"It is a challenging environment, so it isn't easy for commercial producers at the moment," he said.
Nutrien and Hartin Schute Bell conducted the sale with the online interface provided by AuctionsPlus. John Settree, Nutrien, was the auctioneer.
