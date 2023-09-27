The Land
Poll Merino ram at Willandra, Jerilderie sold to $6500

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
September 27 2023 - 6:00pm
Angus Heath, Willandra, Jerilderie, buyer James Turnbull, Tambo, QLD, sheep classer Chris Bowman, Hay, and Harry Cozens, Elders auctioneer, with the top priced Poll Merino at $6500.
Chris Bowman, Willandra sheep classer, buyer George Simpson, Jerilderie, and Ross Wells and Angus Heath, Willandra, with top priced Merino ram at $6000.
Private sale at $12,500 - Angus Heath, Willandra, Jerilderie, sheep classer Chris Bowman, Hay, with buyer James Turnbull, Tambo, QLD.
The ram is exactly what we need at home

- James Turnbull, Narada, Tambo, QLD, buyer of top priced Poll Merino ram

It was a very pleasing ram sale today at Willandra, Jerilderie, when the Wells and Heath families penned 120 Poll Merino and Merino rams for auction.

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

