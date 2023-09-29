More than 500 people dusted off their boots and dressed to impress at the annual Young Aggies Gold Rush Ball in Moree, on Saturday last week.
While majority of the attendees were from Northern NSW and Southern Queensland people from Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sydney, Wagga Wagga, Barossa Valley, Ballarat and Geelong travelled for the event.
Following a night of fancy frocks and good times, the Young Aggies committee raised over $70,000.
The funds will support the Young Aggies Moree Rural Scholarship Fund to continue enticing the next generation of talent to Moree's rural industries.
Recipients of the 2023 scholarship, Millie Creagh, Charleville, Lachlan Day, Lockhart, Chloe Frank, Carron and Jack Wiseman, Attunga, will undertake work experience in the Moree region.
The remaining funds will be donated to the Country Education Foundation of Moree, Gwydir Industries Incorporated, Gwydir Mobile Children's Services, Moree and District Historical Society, Moree Show Society Incorporated and Rural Aid.
Young Aggies Moree secretary Angie Molyneaux said the next event on the calendar will be their Christmas party and annual general meeting.
"The Christmas party is held on the rooftop of B&W Rural and is a celebration of the achievements we've made this year and to welcome the upcoming committee for 2024," Ms Molyneaux said.
The ball was held at the Moree Racecourse. Photos by Jaz Morrison, JM Styling Photography.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.