The Land
Home/News

Young Aggies Moree raised over $70,000 at their annual Gold Rush Ball

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
September 29 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 500 people dusted off their boots and dressed to impress at the annual Young Aggies Gold Rush Ball in Moree, on Saturday last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Currently falling in love with agriculture one story at a time. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.